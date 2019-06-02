Economy Week Ahead: Employment, Manufacturing

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on jobs and manufacturing. Also, the EU reports figures on inflation and unemployment.

China, Mexico Signal Willingness to Step Up Trade Talks With U.S.

China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners.

In Silver's Slide, Another Sign of Global-Growth Worries

The price of silver has fallen to its lowest level relative to gold in more than 26 years, a sign of slowing global growth to analysts who use the relationship between the two metals to gauge momentum in the global economy.

Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Trips Up Manufacturers Shifting Out of China

The trade fight between the U.S. and China has pushed firms to shift manufacturing to Mexico to avoid tariffs and keep prices steady. Now the prospect of new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods over immigration now threatens to disrupt that shift and drive up costs for American consumers.

Trump's Threat of Tariffs on Mexico Prompts Outcry

A day after President Trump threatened across-the-board tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't stem the flow of migrants into the U.S., business groups and lawmakers expressed opposition and Mexico said it would meet to explore a diplomatic solution.

Stocks Close Lower as Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Rattles Markets

Stocks and bond yields fell after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating growth concerns in an edgy market.

Oil Falls Sharply on Trade Tensions and China Fears

Oil prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three months on concerns over President Trump's trade policy and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Fed's Williams Touts Central Bank's Willingness to Embrace New Economic Ideas

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank historically has shown willingness to take in new economic thinking and doesn't stay wedded to outdated concepts.

Inflation Showed Signs of Life in April

U.S. inflation picked up in April after a very weak start to the year, a development that could help to ease Federal Reserve officials' recent concerns about tepid price pressures.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Dropped in May

U.S. household sentiment fell at the end of May from the previous reading earlier this month as consumers absorbed the impact of renewed trade tensions.