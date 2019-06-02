Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Employment, Manufacturing

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on jobs and manufacturing. Also, the EU reports figures on inflation and unemployment. 

 
China, Mexico Signal Willingness to Step Up Trade Talks With U.S.

China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners. 

 
China May Caixin Manufacturing PMI Holds Steady

Activity in China's factories held steady in May, a private gauge indicated, pointing to possible firmness in the manufacturing sector that contrasts with official data which showed a sharp cooling of growth. 

 
In Silver's Slide, Another Sign of Global-Growth Worries

The price of silver has fallen to its lowest level relative to gold in more than 26 years, a sign of slowing global growth to analysts who use the relationship between the two metals to gauge momentum in the global economy. 

 
Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Trips Up Manufacturers Shifting Out of China

The trade fight between the U.S. and China has pushed firms to shift manufacturing to Mexico to avoid tariffs and keep prices steady. Now the prospect of new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods over immigration now threatens to disrupt that shift and drive up costs for American consumers. 

 
Factories Stall on Strong Dollar, Trade Tensions

U.S. manufacturers are having a hard time mounting an encore to last year's strong performance. Factories are on track for their weakest showing this year since 2016. 

 
Phantom Yields Boost JPMorgan EMBI Indexes

JPMorgan Chase's widely tracked emerging-market bond indexes have overstated yields for the past 18 months, boosting their allure to investors hungry for alternatives to low-yielding developed-country debt. 

 
Trump's Threat of Tariffs on Mexico Prompts Outcry

A day after President Trump threatened across-the-board tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't stem the flow of migrants into the U.S., business groups and lawmakers expressed opposition and Mexico said it would meet to explore a diplomatic solution. 

 
Stocks Close Lower as Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Rattles Markets

Stocks and bond yields fell after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating growth concerns in an edgy market. 

 
Oil Falls Sharply on Trade Tensions and China Fears

Oil prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three months on concerns over President Trump's trade policy and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aMalaysia's April exports rebound after two months of decline
RE
12:03aKevin Hassett, Chairman of Council of Economic Advisers, to Leave Post -- Update
DJ
12:01aFactory activity shrinks across Asia, global recession fears mount
RE
06/02China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
RE
06/02U.S. Fed's Daly says patient on rates, eyeing trade talks
RE
06/02ESR delays $1.4 billion IPO in Hong Kong amid trade tension market jitters - sources
RE
06/02Yen, Swiss franc shine as trade tensions spark flight to safety
RE
06/02GERMANY'S INFINEON CLOSE TO ACQUIRING CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Bloomberg
RE
06/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Intl medical opening-up pilot zone to be established in South China
PU
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity void
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About