Economy Week Ahead: Employment, Manufacturing

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on jobs and manufacturing. Also, the EU reports figures on inflation and unemployment.

China, Mexico Signal Willingness to Step Up Trade Talks With U.S.

China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners.

U.S., China Trade Accusations of Trying to Destabilize Asia

The U.S. and China accused each other of trying to destabilize Asia and stir up geopolitical friction at a high-profile security summit over the weekend. But they also signaled interest in keeping military tensions contained.

China May Caixin Manufacturing PMI Holds Steady

Activity in China's factories held steady in May, a private gauge indicated, pointing to possible firmness in the manufacturing sector that contrasts with official data which showed a sharp cooling of growth.

In Silver's Slide, Another Sign of Global-Growth Worries

The price of silver has fallen to its lowest level relative to gold in more than 26 years, a sign of slowing global growth to analysts who use the relationship between the two metals to gauge momentum in the global economy.

Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Trips Up Manufacturers Shifting Out of China

The trade fight between the U.S. and China has pushed firms to shift manufacturing to Mexico to avoid tariffs and keep prices steady. Now the prospect of new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods over immigration now threatens to disrupt that shift and drive up costs for American consumers.

Behind the Bond Rally: A Strong Dollar

A persistently strong dollar is underpinning a rally in U.S. government bonds, as rising global trade tensions stoke demand for safer assets.

Factories Stall on Strong Dollar, Trade Tensions

U.S. manufacturers are having a hard time mounting an encore to last year's strong performance. Factories are on track for their weakest showing this year since 2016.

Phantom Yields Boost JPMorgan EMBI Indexes

JPMorgan Chase's widely tracked emerging-market bond indexes have overstated yields for the past 18 months, boosting their allure to investors hungry for alternatives to low-yielding developed-country debt.

Trump's Threat of Tariffs on Mexico Prompts Outcry

A day after President Trump threatened across-the-board tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't stem the flow of migrants into the U.S., business groups and lawmakers expressed opposition and Mexico said it would meet to explore a diplomatic solution.