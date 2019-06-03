Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Tech Probes

Technology stocks tumbled Monday, hit by fresh fears that regulators might take a bigger shot than anticipated at industry giants like Alphabet and Facebook.

U.S. Factory Activity Cooled in May

The U.S. factory sector slowed in May, as manufacturers grappled with renewed trade tensions.

Ernst & Young Quits as Auditor for Chinese Bank

The firm's resignation adds to concerns about the health of the China's regional banks following a government takeover of a troubled small bank last month.

Mexico Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Tariffs

Mexico is weighing its options to respond to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports, including possible retaliation, but would rather convince the Trump administration that a negotiated solution is in the best interest of both countries, senior officials said Monday.

U.S. Construction Spending Remained Unchanged in April

Spending on construction across the U.S. was flat in April, coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.299 trillion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase.

Could Bitcoin Hit $50,000? In Wild World of Crypto Options, Some Say Yes

Ultrabullish trades in bitcoin options follow recent rebound in the digital currency.

Oil Prices Rebound as Analysts Weigh Demand

U.S. crude oil gained about 1.5% Monday, but prices remain about 18% below the April peak after hitting their lowest level since February on Friday.

Trade Worries Hit Emerging Markets

Investors are fleeing emerging-market assets, highlighting how fears of escalating trade conflicts are rippling through financial markets.

Low-Inflation Trap That Ensnared Japan and Europe Worries Fed

As the central bank kicks off a yearlong review, the Fed faces questions on how it should handle its 2% inflation target going forward.

In Silver's Slide, Another Sign of Global-Growth Worries

The price of silver has fallen to its lowest level relative to gold in more than 26 years, a sign of slowing global growth to analysts who use the relationship between the two metals to gauge momentum in the global economy.