Fed Official Urges Firms to Speed Shift From Libor

Randal Quarles, the Federal Reserve vice chairman in charge of financial regulation, urged companies and financial institutions Monday to speed up their preparations for a looming interest-rate shift.

Fed's Bullard: Rate Cut 'May Be Warranted Soon'

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that a lowering of the central bank's short-term rate target "may be warranted soon."

Mexico Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Tariffs

Mexico is exploring possible retaliation to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports but would rather convince the Trump administration that a negotiated solution is in both countries' best interest, senior officials said Monday..

U.S. Factory Activity Cooled in May

The U.S. factory sector slowed in May, as manufacturers grappled with renewed trade tensions.

U.S. Construction Spending Remained Unchanged in April

Spending on construction across the U.S. was flat in April, coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.299 trillion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase.

Could Bitcoin Hit $50,000? In Wild World of Crypto Options, Some Say Yes

Ultrabullish trades in bitcoin options follow recent rebound in the digital currency.

Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory

Technology stocks tumbled, hit by fears that regulators might take a fresh shot at industry giants such as Alphabet and Facebook.

Oil Closes Lower on Fresh Demand Fears

U.S. crude oil fell 0.5% on Monday, with prices less than 1% from entering bear market territory.

Low-Inflation Trap That Ensnared Japan and Europe Worries Fed

As the central bank kicks off a yearlong review, the Fed faces questions on how it should handle its 2% inflation target going forward.

Plunging Yields Expose Sorry State of European Banks

After a broad selloff last week, European bank stocks have given up their gains for the year, with valuations of some major banks at multiyear lows.