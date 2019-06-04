Trade Risks Prompt Growing Predictions for Fed Rate Cuts

Economists are projecting that uncertainty created by the Trump administration's actions on tariffs will prompt the Fed to cut rates later this year.

Stocks Push Higher as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut

Major indexes rose, with the Dow climbing more than 400 points, as Fed officials hinted the central bank could lower interest rates if the economy slows.

Oil Climbs After Briefly Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue.

Investors Took May Vacation From Stock Funds

Investors dumped stock funds in May at a record clip as trade disputes sent markets tumbling.

What Chocolate Shortage? Cocoa Steadies as Record Projected

The world appears to have averted a chocolate shortage, upending the rally that made cocoa the best-performing commodity last year. Cocoa prices are relatively unchanged since the start of 2019.

Fed's Williams: Effort to Change Wall Street Culture Far From Over

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wall Street has yet to do enough to address bad behavior in its industry.

U.S. Factory Orders Fall In April

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted $499.27 billion in April, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 1.1% decline from March.

Broker Rule to Require Bias Disclosures; Effect on Pay Practices Unclear

Investors will soon learn more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a new SEC regulatory action. Less clear is whether it would disrupt how brokers are paid.

Fed's Evans Doesn't See Case for a Rate Cut Yet

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he doesn't see the need to lower short-term rates, a move that is priced into financial markets.

SEC Sues Kik Over $100 Million Token Sale

Canadian social-media company Kik Interactive became the most prominent business targeted by U.S. regulators for illegally raising capital by selling its own cryptocurrency.