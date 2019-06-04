Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/04/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Dallas Fed President Wants to See if Trade Tensions Ease Before Weighing Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to better understand whether an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and both China and Mexico will be drawn out before deciding whether the central bank should cut interest rates. 

 
Global Economy Cools Faster Than Expected as Trade Tensions Rise, World Bank Says

The global economy has stumbled sharply in the first half of the year with trade and investment flows between countries falling faster than expected, according to semiannual forecasts released by the World Bank. 

 
Canada Alerts Meat Businesses About China Scrutiny

Canada is warning domestic meat producers and processors to be extra vigilant after Chinese officials signaled they would intensify inspections. 

 
Trade Tensions Worry Ship Operators

Global ship operators that normally begin the summer preparing for peak shipping season instead are bracing for a surge in tariffs. 

 
Investors Took May Vacation From Stock Funds

Investors dumped stock funds in May at a record clip as trade disputes sent markets tumbling. 

 
Stocks Surge as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut

U.S. stocks posted their best day in five months after Fed officials hinted the central bank could lower interest rates if the economy slows in response to escalating tariffs. 

 
Oil Closes Higher After Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue. 

 
Fed Puts Interest Rate Cut in Play

Markets rallied after Federal Reserve officials said they were closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated they could respond to any economic deterioration by lowering interest rates. 

 
Fed's Williams: Effort to Change Wall Street Culture Far From Over

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wall Street has yet to do enough to address bad behavior in its industry. 

 
Broker Rule to Require Bias Disclosures; Effect on Pay Practices Unclear

Investors will soon learn more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a new SEC regulatory action. Less clear is whether it would disrupt how brokers are paid.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pENERGEX : It's time to sign up for Safety Heroes
PU
09:37pSan Francisco city hires adviser to explore potential acquisition of PG&E assets
RE
09:33pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in March quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:27pAsian shares catch Wall Street's Fed cheer; dollar remains weak
RE
09:24pDOLLAR INDEX : hovers near seven-week low as Fed officials open door for rate cut
RE
09:21pOil prices fall after surprise build in U.S. inventories
RE
09:17pAround 5 million tonnes of lithium deposits found in southwest China
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pU.S.'s Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G20 gathering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
