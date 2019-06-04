Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Dallas Fed President Wants to See if Trade Tensions Ease Before Weighing Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to better understand whether an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and both China and Mexico will be drawn out before deciding whether the central bank should cut interest rates. 

 
Global Economy Cools Faster Than Expected as Trade Tensions Rise, World Bank Says

The global economy has stumbled sharply in the first half of the year with trade and investment flows between countries falling faster than expected, according to semiannual forecasts released by the World Bank. 

 
Australia's Economy Weakest in a Decade

Growth in Australia's economy cooled to its slowest annual pace in almost a decade in the first-quarter, as consumer spending remained constrained and the global economic outlook darkened amid a worsening trade dispute. 

 
China's Service Sector Activity Slows Sharply in May

Activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in May, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with an official data that was unchanged from the previous month. 

 
Canada Alerts Meat Businesses About China Scrutiny

Canada is warning domestic meat producers and processors to be extra vigilant after Chinese officials signaled they would intensify inspections. 

 
Trade Tensions Worry Ship Operators

Global ship operators that normally begin the summer preparing for peak shipping season instead are bracing for a surge in tariffs. 

 
Investors Took May Vacation From Stock Funds

Investors dumped stock funds in May at a record clip as trade disputes sent markets tumbling. 

 
Stocks Surge as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut

U.S. stocks posted their best day in five months, a mark of resilience for a market rally that has recently faced one of its biggest challenges since the financial crisis. 

 
Oil Closes Higher After Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue. 

 
Fed Puts Interest Rate Cut in Play

Markets rallied after Federal Reserve officials said they were closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated they could respond to any economic deterioration by lowering interest rates.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aPhilippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
RE
12:28aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA to Honor Professionalism, Stewardship and Excellence in Agribusiness Employees
PU
12:22aAustralia's GDP growth hits decade low, stimulus needed to avoid recession
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aMexican officials to meet Pence in last-ditch talks to avert tariffs
RE
12:08aThai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes
RE
12:01aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hovers near 7-week low on Fed rate cut prospect
RE
06/04STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Budget funding takes vital coal worker health checks on the road
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi confident in stable, healthy, sustainable development of Chinese economy
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Dongjiang free trade zone expands leasing portfolio
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
4Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About