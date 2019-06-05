Global Economy Cools Faster Than Expected as Trade Tensions Rise, World Bank Says

The global economy has stumbled sharply in the first half of the year with trade and investment flows between countries falling faster than expected, according to semiannual forecasts released by the World Bank.

Dallas Fed President Wants to See if Trade Tensions Ease Before Weighing Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to better understand whether an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and both China and Mexico will be drawn out before deciding whether the central bank should cut interest rates.

Australia's Economy Weakest in a Decade

Growth in Australia's economy cooled to its slowest annual pace in almost a decade in the first-quarter, as consumer spending remained constrained and the global economic outlook darkened amid a worsening trade dispute.

China's Service Sector Activity Slows Sharply in May

Activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in May, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with an official data that was unchanged from the previous month.

Fed Puts Interest Rate Cut in Play

Markets rallied after Federal Reserve officials said they were closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and indicated they could respond to any economic deterioration by lowering interest rates.

Trade Tensions Worry Ship Operators

Global ship operators that normally begin the summer preparing for peak shipping season instead are bracing for a surge in tariffs.

Canada Alerts Meat Businesses About China Scrutiny

Canada is warning domestic meat producers and processors to be extra vigilant after Chinese officials signaled they would intensify inspections.

Investors Took May Vacation From Stock Funds

Investors dumped stock funds in May at a record clip as trade disputes sent markets tumbling.

Stocks Surge as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut

U.S. stocks posted their best day in five months, a mark of resilience for a market rally that has recently faced one of its biggest challenges since the financial crisis.

Oil Closes Higher After Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue.