News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/05/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Beige Book Sees Modest Growth

Economic activity picked up slightly this spring as firms largely shrugged off the effect of tariffs, according to the Federal Reserve's "beige book" report. 

 
Oil Enters Bear Market Due to Global-Growth Fears

The U.S. oil price slipped into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20% below its April peak, as the global-growth worries gripping financial markets were compounded by fears of a supply glut. 

 
Stocks Extend Their Rally

U.S. stocks rose, extending gains from Tuesday that were triggered by indications that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates to boost the economy. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Lower Rates Possible Amid Trade Risks

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled an openness to lowering interest rates but she didn't indicate such action was imminent. 

 
Nonfarm Private Sector Added Just 27,000 Jobs in May, Missing Forecasts

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added only 27,000 jobs for the month of May, significantly lower than what economists were expecting. 

 
Senate Confirms Heath Tarbert as CFTC Chairman

The Senate confirmed Heath Tarbert as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making him the second Trump-appointed official to lead the top derivatives regulator. 

 
Farmer's Almanac Can't Help Agribusiness

American farmers are forced to run sophisticated models to determine whether they should plant crops. This year, it is a high stakes game with corporate earnings hanging in the balance. 

 
New SEC Rule Heightens Broker Responsibilities to Investors

Stockbrokers will be required to act in the best interest of investors and disclose more about conflicts of interest that can skew advice under a regulation approved Wednesday. 

 
Consumer Stocks Take an Early Victory Lap

Investors have decided that the worst is over for the world's top consumer companies, but the bout of optimism is probably premature. 

 
Fed's Clarida Says Findings of Policy Review Will Be Shared Next Year

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's ongoing review of the framework it uses to set and communicate its rate policy decisions will probably be completed in the first half of 2020.

