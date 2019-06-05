Fed's Beige Book Sees Modest Growth

Economic activity picked up slightly this spring as firms largely shrugged off the effect of tariffs, according to the Federal Reserve's "beige book" report.

Fitch Downgrades Mexico's Sovereign Rating

Fitch Ratings lowered Mexico's sovereign debt rating, saying the deteriorating credit profile at Pemex weighs on government finances while the economy is underperforming and the country faces external threats on the trade front.

Senate Confirms Heath Tarbert as CFTC Chairman

The Senate confirmed Heath Tarbert as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making him the second Trump-appointed official to lead the top derivatives regulator.

Rahm Emanuel, Ex-Chicago Mayor, Is Going to Wall Street

Former Chicago mayor and longtime Democratic operative Rahm Emanuel is joining Centerview, a boutique investment bank, as a counselor to large firms.

U.S. Crude Oil Enters Bear Market Due to Global-Growth Fears

U.S. crude futures sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20% below their April peak, as the global-growth worries gripping financial markets were compounded by fears of a supply glut.

Dow Industrials Extend Their Rally

U.S. stocks rose, extending gains from Tuesday that were triggered by indications that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Fed's Brainard Says Lower Rates Possible Amid Trade Risks

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled an openness to lowering interest rates but she didn't indicate such action was imminent.

Nonfarm Private Sector Added Just 27,000 Jobs in May, Missing Forecasts

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added only 27,000 jobs for the month of May, significantly lower than what economists were expecting.

Farmer's Almanac Can't Help Agribusiness

American farmers are forced to run sophisticated models to determine whether they should plant crops. This year, it is a high stakes game with corporate earnings hanging in the balance.

New SEC Rule Heightens Broker Responsibilities to Investors

Stockbrokers will have more responsibility to act in the best interest of investors and tell them about conflicts of interest that can skew advice.