News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/06/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Stocks Gain as Oil Recovers Ground

European stocks shrugged off a weak session in Asia to post gains, while oil prices recovered some ground after falling into a bear market in the previous session. 

 
Trump Warns China About Another Potential Tariff Increase

President Donald Trump warned Beijing about another potential tariff increase, even as he described "interesting" developments in the U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate

India's central bank lowered its key lending rate for the third time this year as the country's economic expansion continued to slow. 

 
Rate Cuts Aren't as Certain as Markets Think

Economics Nobel laureate Paul Samuelson was fond of saying that rational people change their mind when the facts change. In the case of interest rates, though, investors have changed their minds a lot, but the facts don't look much different. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Rise Modestly

German manufacturing orders rose 0.3% in April, slightly above forecast, and the second month of growth but concerns about the state of Europe's largest economy linger. 

 
China Vows to Clear 'All Barriers' to Consumption

China on Thursday released a plan to boost sales of cars, home appliances and electronics as part of its efforts to stimulate the slowing economy. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Sees Modest Growth

Economic activity picked up slightly this spring as firms largely shrugged off the effect of tariffs, according to the Federal Reserve's "beige book" report. 

 
Fitch Downgrades Mexico's Sovereign Rating

Fitch Ratings lowered Mexico's sovereign debt rating, saying the deteriorating credit profile at Pemex weighs on government finances while the economy is underperforming and the country faces external threats on the trade front. 

 
Senate Confirms Heath Tarbert as CFTC Chairman

The Senate confirmed Heath Tarbert as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making him the second Trump-appointed official to lead the top derivatives regulator. 

 
Rahm Emanuel, Ex-Chicago Mayor, Is Going to Wall Street

Former Chicago mayor and longtime Democratic operative Rahm Emanuel is joining Centerview, a boutique investment bank, as a counselor to large firms.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aInvestment bank environment still very fragile says UBS
RE
05:33aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash advances as the mobile wallet for all modes of public transport
PU
05:32aConsumers, investment, trade boost euro zone at start of 2019
RE
05:30aBOJ's Kuroda warns of potential dangers from excessive credit growth
RE
05:28aBOJ's Kuroda warns of potential dangers from excessive credit growth
RE
05:23aSouth African current account deficit widens in Q1
RE
05:21aIMF sees euro as undervalued, ECB policy support necessary -document
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aOil prices firm above January lows but concerns grow about demand
RE
