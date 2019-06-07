Global Stocks Advance Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Global stocks climbed with Chinese markets closed for a holiday, ahead of U.S. jobs data that could figure into a decision from the Federal Reserve on the possibility of an interest-rate cut as soon as this month.

U.S. Jobs Report Eyed for Impact of Trade Tensions

The economy is churning out jobs and wages are rising. But employers face headwinds, such as trade tensions and slowing global growth, that could slow hiring.

Anticipation of a Rate Cut Rises Ahead of Jobs Report

A bad jobs report may be just what the stock market needs to keep rallying. Some analysts say signs the labor market is weakening could nudge the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Investors, Buy the Dips: Recession Worry Is Overblown for Now

It may be time for investors to stop worrying and learn to love the economic boom. The inevitable bust could be further off than is commonly believed, but it could also be more painful.

German Industrial Production Falls Sharply

German industrial production fell 1.9% in April, far more than expected, as manufacturing orders and business sentiment weakened.

German Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecasts

The Bundesbank slashed its forecasts for German economic growth this year and next, blaming a downturn in the country's large manufacturing sector.

Fed Begins Debate on Whether to Cut Rate as Soon as June

One month ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down speculation of an interest-rate cut this summer. Now officials face a darker economic outlook, making such a move possible.

Fed's Williams Notes Markets' Rate-Cut View, Won't Endorse It

New York Fed President John Williams acknowledged financial markets' pessimistic economic outlook and investors' expectations that rate cuts would be necessary, but declined to say whether he supported taking that path.

Household Net Worth Rose 4.5% in First Quarter

American households more than made back their losses from last year's stock market turbulence in the first quarter of 2019, according to a Federal Reserve report.

ECB Raises Prospect of Rate Cut, Follows Fed Lead

ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to interest-rate cuts for the eurozone economy, a significant policy shift that amplifies a global trend toward easier monetary policy to combat weaker growth.