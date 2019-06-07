Analysis: Softer Labor Market Could Strengthen Case for Rate Cut

May employment report adds to signs the U.S. economy was cooling even before the recent escalation in trade tensions-which could make it easier for Federal Reserve officials to justify an interest rate cut.

U.S. Added 75,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Slowed

Employers tapped the brakes on hiring in May, signaling companies are taking a more cautious approach at a time of cooling global growth and trade tensions and adding to other signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economic expansion.

Stocks Continue Rally After Jobs Data

The Dow industrials rallied Friday, putting the index on pace for its best week in more than six months, after lackluster employment figures fanned expectations of loosened monetary policy.

Mexican Inflation Rate Eased in May

Mexican consumer prices fell more than expected in May, pushing the annual inflation rate down.

Fresh Tariffs Raise New Barriers for Steelmakers

Canada and Mexico are top destinations for U.S. steel.

ECB's Big Bazooka Is Losing Ammunition as Economy Teeters

The European Central Bank has pushed interest rates into negative territory and bought trillions of euros in bonds to sustain the eurozone's economy. But how much does it have left in the tank?

Canada Jobless Rate Fell in May to Record Low

Employment growth in Canada slowed in May after an extraordinary jobs gain in April, while the jobless rate fell as the number of people searching for work declined sharply.

Investors, Buy the Dips: The Economic Cycle Isn't What It Used to Be

The economic expansion may linger on, but a debt-fueled crisis could still explode down the road.

German Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecasts

The Bundesbank slashed its forecasts for German economic growth this year and next, blaming a downturn in the country's large manufacturing sector.

German Industrial Production Falls Sharply

German industrial production fell 1.9% in April, far more than expected, as manufacturing orders and business sentiment weakened.