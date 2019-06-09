Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on inflation and retail sales. Also China's consumer-price index likely climbed 2.7% in May.

G-20 Financial Leaders Criticize Trade Tensions for Impact on Growth

The Group of 20 major economies decried worsening trade tensions and their impact on global growth, with the U.S. and China locked in a protracted trade battle since negotiations fell apart a month ago.

Bad News on Trade Is Good News for Banks

Banks' revenues from financing cross-border commerce are in the best shape in years, despite President Trump's threats of Mexican tariffs, stalled progress on a U.S.-China accord and the U.K.'s impending Brexit.

Bond Yields Extend Drop Toward 2%

Muted inflation and slowing job growth have continued to push yields on U.S. Treasurys lower, leading to the possibility that the 10-year rate will dip below 2% for the first time in more than two years.

President Spoke With Fed Chairman Amid Public Campaign for Lower Rates

President Trump spoke with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by phone in April during a period in which the White House escalated pressure on the central bank to keep interest rates low.

Stocks Rally After Jobs Data, Closing Strong Week

The Dow industrials rallied Friday, notching their best week in more than six months after lackluster employment figures fanned expectations for a potential interest-rate cut.

Softer Labor Market Could Strengthen Case for Rate Cut

May employment report adds to signs the U.S. economy was cooling even before the recent escalation in trade tensions-which could make it easier for Federal Reserve officials to justify an interest rate cut.

U.S. Added 75,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Slowed

Employers tapped the brakes on hiring in May, signaling companies are taking a more cautious approach at a time of cooling global growth and trade tensions and adding to other signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economic expansion.

Mexican Inflation Rate Eased in May

Mexican consumer prices fell more than expected in May, pushing the annual inflation rate down.

Fresh Tariffs Raise New Barriers for Steelmakers

Executives at U.S. steelmakers said fresh tariffs on goods from Mexico threaten to undermine benefits from a North American trade pact that they were counting on to boost their business.