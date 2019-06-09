Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on inflation and retail sales. Also China's consumer-price index likely climbed 2.7% in May.

China's Exports Rise in May; Imports Down Sharply

China's exports logged a small gain last month but imports dropped sharply, official data showed Monday, possibly reflecting soft domestic demand.

Japan's Jan-Mar Annualized GDP Revised Upwards

Revised Japanese data reaffirmed the world's third-largest economy grew in the first quarter of 2019, while underscoring signs of weakness amid a global trade war.

G-20 Financial Leaders Criticize Trade Tensions for Impact on Growth

The Group of 20 major economies decried worsening trade tensions and their impact on global growth, with the U.S. and China locked in a protracted trade battle since negotiations fell apart a month ago.

Factories Throttle Back, Pressuring U.S. Economy

Factories have shifted into low gear after a year of record output and big job gains, putting additional pressure on a U.S. economy that already is expected to grow more slowly this year.

Bets on Falling Interest Rates Unleash Gold Rally

Gold is on its longest winning streak in almost a year and a half, the latest signal that investors are preparing for the Fed to lower interest rates amid signs of a slowdown in economic growth.

Crypto Startups Are Raising Money Again, With a Twist

The market for initial coin offerings is mostly dead. Instead, entrepreneurs are flocking to a new way to raise money with digital tokens.

China Warns Tech Companies About Complying With Trade Restrictions

Chinese authorities summoned some of the world's largest tech companies this week to tell them they could face repercussions if they bow to U.S. trade restrictions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bond Yields Extend Drop Toward 2%

Muted inflation and slowing job growth have continued to push yields on U.S. Treasurys lower, leading to the possibility that the 10-year rate will dip below 2% for the first time in more than two years.

President Spoke With Fed Chairman Amid Public Campaign for Lower Rates

President Trump spoke with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by phone in April during a period in which the White House escalated pressure on the central bank to keep interest rates low.