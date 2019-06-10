Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/10/2019 | 03:16am EDT
China Imports Fall as Trade Conflict Saps Demand

China's imports dropped sharply last month, in a fresh sign of anemic demand in the domestic economy, adding to the pressure on Beijing as it struggles to manage trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on inflation and retail sales. Also China's consumer-price index likely climbed 2.7% in May. 

 
Japan's Jan-Mar Annualized GDP Revised Upwards

Revised Japanese data reaffirmed the world's third-largest economy grew in the first quarter of 2019, while underscoring signs of weakness amid a global trade war. 

 
Hold the Applause for a Rate Cut

When the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it is usually because something bad is happening. Investors, in their joy over the prospect of Fed easing, may have lost sight of that. 

 
G-20 Financial Leaders Criticize Trade Tensions for Impact on Growth

The Group of 20 major economies decried worsening trade tensions and their impact on global growth, with the U.S. and China locked in a protracted trade battle since negotiations fell apart a month ago. 

 
Factories Throttle Back, Pressuring U.S. Economy

Factories have shifted into low gear after a year of record output and big job gains, putting additional pressure on a U.S. economy that already is expected to grow more slowly this year. 

 
Bets on Falling Interest Rates Unleash Gold Rally

Gold is on its longest winning streak in almost a year and a half, the latest signal that investors are preparing for the Fed to lower interest rates amid signs of a slowdown in economic growth. 

 
Tough Month Cuts U.S.-Stock Funds' 2019 Gain to 10%

In May, all three things that had been boosting stocks in April-positive market outlooks, Treasury yields and optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal, ended. But the damage may be short-lived. 

 
Fund Managers See Opportunities for Investors From Trade Dispute

But others say that it's a good reminder that investors shouldn't react to the headlines of the day. 

 
Crypto Startups Are Raising Money Again, With a Twist

The market for initial coin offerings is mostly dead. Instead, entrepreneurs are flocking to a new way to raise money with digital tokens.

