News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/10/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Trump Says Fed Policy Makers Have Become 'Very Destructive'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has given China a competitive advantage over the U.S. with its monetary policy, adding that it's clear some officials haven't listened to his advice to cut interest rates. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb on Mexico Deal

U.S. stocks rose, buoyed by relief over the White House dropping a threat to hit Mexico with tariffs on billions of dollars of goods. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Outnumber Unemployed by Widest Gap Ever

The number of job openings exceeded the number of unemployed Americans by the largest margin on record, signaling difficulty for employers to find workers in a historically tight market. 

 
Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns

Nasdaq Inc. and the New York Stock Exchange are pulling back from a fast-track IPO process for small companies known as Reg A+, following a spate of embarrassing listings. 

 
Rewrite of Bank Rules Advances Slowly, Frustrating Republicans

Trump-appointed regulators came into office vowing to pare back Wall Street's postcrisis rulebook. More than two years into the administration, most of the work remains unfinished, particularly for the biggest banks. 

 
China Imports Fall as Trade Conflict Saps Demand

China's imports dropped sharply last month, in a fresh sign of anemic demand in the domestic economy, adding to the pressure on Beijing as it struggles to manage trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Factories Throttle Back, Pressuring U.S. Economy

Factories have shifted into low gear after a year of record output and big job gains, putting additional pressure on a U.S. economy that already is expected to grow more slowly this year. 

 
U.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low

The 2017 U.S. tax overhaul prompted a strategic shift in corporate capital allocation, spurring more companies to increase spending and repatriate foreign cash holdings. 

 
Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

A sudden drop in crude-oil prices means Americans are on track to pay much less for gasoline at the pump this summer-in some cases less than $2 a gallon. 

 
Canadian Building Permits Rose in April

Canadian building permits rose in April to reach a record level, led by a gain in multi-family dwellings ahead of a planned change in development costs in the west-coast city of Vancouver.

About