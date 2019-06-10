Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/10/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Spars With U.S. Chamber Official Over Use of Tariffs

President Trump and the nation's leading business lobby escalated a public tiff when a senior U.S. Chamber of Commerce official criticized his use of tariffs, and Mr. Trump responded by threatening to drop his membership. 

 
Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week

Ukraine is preparing to issue its first international bond under the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian who was elected in April amid widespread discontent about corruption in the country, people familiar with the deal said. 

 
China to Issue Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong Late June: PBOC

The People's Bank of China said Tuesday it will issue central bank bills in Hong Kong for a second straight month, utilizing a tool that analysts say helps stabilize the yuan's exchange rate in the offshore market. 

 
Trump Says Fed Policy Makers Have Become 'Very Destructive'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has given China a competitive advantage over the U.S. with its monetary policy, adding that it's clear some officials haven't listened to his advice to cut interest rates. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb on Mexico Deal

U.S. stocks rose, buoyed by relief over the White House dropping a threat to hit Mexico with tariffs on billions of dollars of goods. 

 
Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

Average retail gasoline prices have fallen in five consecutive weeks, putting many Americans on track to pay much less for fuel this summer. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Outnumber Unemployed by Widest Gap Ever

The number of job openings exceeded the number of unemployed Americans by the largest margin on record, signaling difficulty for employers to find workers in a historically tight market. 

 
Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns

Nasdaq Inc. and the New York Stock Exchange are pulling back from a fast-track IPO process for small companies known as Reg A+, following a spate of embarrassing listings. 

 
China Imports Fall as Trade Conflict Saps Demand

China's imports dropped sharply last month, in a fresh sign of anemic demand in the domestic economy, adding to the pressure on Beijing as it struggles to manage trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
U.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low

The 2017 U.S. tax overhaul prompted a strategic shift in corporate capital allocation, spurring more companies to increase spending and repatriate foreign cash holdings.

