Global Stocks Rise as China Plans New Stimulus Measures

Equity markets rose, led by gains in China after Beijing announced fresh stimulus measures to support the world's second-largest economy.

Glynn's Take: Extended Downturn a Growing Risk for Australia

Australia's re-elected coalition government needs to take urgent steps to lift the economy, or risk extending the downturn seen since mid-2018 into its next three years in power.

Trump Spars With U.S. Chamber Official Over Use of Tariffs

President Trump and the nation's leading business lobby escalated a public tiff when a senior U.S. Chamber of Commerce official criticized his use of tariffs, and Mr. Trump responded by threatening to drop his membership.

Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week

Ukraine is preparing to issue its first international bond under the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian who was elected in April amid widespread discontent about corruption in the country, people familiar with the deal said.

China to Support Local Government Special Bond Issuances

Chinese authorities vowed to support special-purpose bond issuances from local governments after Beijing gave a nod to expand local borrowings to help spur economic growth.

Trump Says Fed Policy Makers Have Become 'Very Destructive'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has given China a competitive advantage over the U.S. with its monetary policy, adding that it's clear some officials haven't listened to his advice to cut interest rates.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Mexico Deal

U.S. stocks rose, buoyed by relief over the White House dropping a threat to hit Mexico with tariffs on billions of dollars of goods.

Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

Average retail gasoline prices have fallen in five consecutive weeks, putting many Americans on track to pay much less for fuel this summer.

U.S. Job Openings Outnumber Unemployed by Widest Gap Ever

The number of job openings exceeded the number of unemployed Americans by the largest margin on record, signaling difficulty for employers to find workers in a historically tight market.

Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns

Nasdaq Inc. and the New York Stock Exchange are pulling back from a fast-track IPO process for small companies known as Reg A+, following a spate of embarrassing listings.