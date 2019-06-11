Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/11/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
USDA Cuts Projections for Corn Production to Four-Year Low After Wet Planting Season

A key monthly report by the Agriculture Department confirmed the damage done by heavy rainfall in the Corn Belt, reducing expected corn production to its lowest in four years. 

 
China, Russia Carriers to Ship Gas on Arctic Route

The agreement comes a year after Beijing released its first Arctic policy white paper in which it said it said it would encourage investment across the northern sea route and conduct commercial sailings that would be part of a "Polar Silk Road." 

 
Oil Sanctions Reach Limits as Venezuela Is Wrung Dry

Venezuela's oil industry is reeling, but additional U.S. sanctions will have little effect as it trades with countries that will ignore them. 

 
Trump Blasts Fed Policies, Euro's Value to the Dollar

President Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, saying that the Fed has raised rates too high and that its policy of shrinking its bond portfolio is "ridiculous." 

 
Ex-Modi Economist Finds India Growth Reports Too Rosy

India's economy has grown far less quickly than official government figures show over much of the past decade, according to research by a former top economic adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the government stood by its numbers. 

 
U.S. Oil, Gas Hit Record Production Levels in 2018

The shale revolution powered U.S. oil and gas production in 2018 to the largest annual increases ever recorded by any country, according to energy giant BP. 

 
Stocks Slip as Investors Weigh Trade Against Monetary Policy

U.S. equity markets ticked slightly lower as investors wavered between fears of rising trade tensions and hopes that policy makers will bolster markets with fresh stimulus measures. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Up Slightly in May, Showing Little Inflation Pressure

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. 

 
Tech's Best Stretch Since 2011 Rejuvenates Market Rally

Technology stocks just posted their best six-day stretch in 7 1/2 years, as investors embrace monetary- and trade-policy shifts widely perceived as supporting higher prices. 

 
What Investors Should Like About Global Trade Uncertainty

By holding back investment, trade uncertainty might help to prevent or delay the excesses that so often mark the late stage of the economic cycle.

