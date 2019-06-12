Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower

Global stocks dropped after Wall Street indexes broke a weeklong winning streak amid lingering trade tensions and questions over the direction of Federal Reserve policy. 

 
As China Auto Sales Slow, Industry Braces for New Regulations

China's auto sales declined for an 11th straight month in May as a prolonged downturn in the country's automotive sector showed no sign of easing and the industry braced for losses stemming from new emissions standards. 

 
The RBA Is in the Dark on Full Employment

The Reserve Bank of Australia says its decision earlier this month to start cutting interest rates for the first time in three years was aimed at pursuing a lower sustainable unemployment rate, though it admits to working in the dark. 

 
Investors Shouldn't Take This Beanbag Maker's Warning Sitting Down

Lovesac, the Connecticut-based maker of beanbag chairs, is sounding the alarm on the U.S.-China trade fight. 

 
Mulvaney Sees Approval of USMCA Trade Deal Likely

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement has "a better than two-thirds chance" of passing through Congress this year, President Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said, adding its approval depends on support among House Democrats. 

 
China Consumer Inflation Reached 15-Month High in May

The consumer-price index was up 2.7% in May compared with a year earlier, accelerating from 2.5% growth in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
USDA Cuts Projections for Corn Production to Four-Year Low After Wet Planting Season

A key monthly report by the Agriculture Department confirmed the damage done by heavy rainfall in the Corn Belt, reducing expected corn production to its lowest in four years. 

 
China, Russia Carriers to Ship Gas on Arctic Route

The agreement comes a year after Beijing released its first Arctic policy white paper in which it said it said it would encourage investment across the northern sea route and conduct commercial sailings that would be part of a "Polar Silk Road." 

 
Inflation Fears Fade Amid Bond Rally, Rise in Rate Cut Bets

Investors' expectations for inflation have fallen to their lowest levels since the start of the year. The decline has coincided with a sharp rise in the odds that the Fed will cut interest rates multiple times this year. 

 
Oil Sanctions Reach Limits as Venezuela Is Wrung Dry

Venezuela's oil industry is reeling, but additional U.S. sanctions will have little effect as it trades with countries that will ignore them.

