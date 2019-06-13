Norway Fund Boosts Renewable Energy, Divests Fossil Fuels

Norway's parliament steered its $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund to pull an estimated more than $13 billion from oil, gas and coal extracting companies and move up to $20 billion into renewable-energy projects and companies.

Falling Mortgage Rates Spur Application Frenzy

Consumers are taking advantage of an unexpected decline in interest rates to buy homes and refinance their mortgages.

Australian Unemployment Rate Higher than Expected in May

Australia's unemployment rate was higher than expected in May, stoking the case for a cut in interest rates in coming months as policy makers move to support an economy growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

U.S. Consumer Prices Edged Higher in May

U.S. consumer prices inched up in May, held down by a decline in energy prices. Gasoline prices post a decline, after three months of strong increases.

Stocks Edge Lower, Extending Losses

U.S. stocks extended their losses, a day after snapping a weeklong winning streak amid lingering trade tensions and questions over the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

Oil Prices Stumble on Fears of Falling Demand

Oil prices dropped sharply Wednesday as data showing inventories rose last week reinforced concerns over slowing global demand.

Jerry Jones Is Betting on Natural Gas. Should You?

U.S. natural gas prices have fallen to three-year lows at a time of year when they should be rising, but the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys has bet more than $1 billion on the fuel.

Fix Mortgage Finance, or We'll Do It for You, Regulator Tells Congress

Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, plans to submit proposals to Congress as early as this week to return Fannie and Freddie from government control to the private market.

As China Auto Sales Slow, Industry Braces for New Regulations

China's auto sales declined for an 11th straight month in May as a prolonged downturn in the country's automotive sector showed no sign of easing and the industry braced for losses stemming from new emissions standards.

Busy IPO Market Offers Lifeline to Troubled Retailers

A thriving market for IPOs is helping ease tensions between a pair of struggling retailers and their lenders, as Neiman Marcus and PetSmart explore selling their e-commerce platforms.