Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Trump Tariffs Are Short-Term Pain Without Long-Term Gain, Economists Say

Most economic forecasters are pessimistic the Trump administration's trade-tariff policy will reap long-term benefits for the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest monthly survey. 

 
Oil Jumps After Tanker Attacks in Middle East

Crude prices climbed sharply after an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, where over a third of the world's shipped oil passes through. 

 
Energy Stocks Push U.S. Benchmarks Higher

Rising oil prices helped support global stocks, while investors mulled the chances of a U.S. interest-rate cut amid worries trade tensions would drag on global growth. 

 
If the Fed Cuts, History Provides Guide to Market Impact

The consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon as a form of insurance against persistently low inflation. Fed behavior patterns from previous years hold lessons now for investors. 

 
Most Economists Say Fed's Next Move Is Rate Cut, Survey Says

More than three quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve's next move will be to lower interest rates, which most expect to happen by the fall. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Fell in May

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. fell in May in another sign of softening inflation. Import prices fell 0.3% from the previous month, the Labor Department said. The number was in line with expectations from economists surveyed. 

 
Utilities, Other 'Safety' Stocks Rise Alongside Market Uncertainty

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by so-called safety stocks, signaling a shift among investors toward seeking certainty as trade tensions and central-bank policy push and pull markets. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Holds Negative Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts Possible

The Swiss National Bank held its deposit rate at minus 0.75%, as expected, and signaled it could reduce the rate further as it confronts challenges presented by expectations for easier monetary policy elsewhere. 

 
Nelson Peltz Needs Help To Tackle the Plumbing

Trian Partners, founded by investor trio Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May, now owns 6% of London-listed plumbing distributor Ferguson.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.37% 61.36 Delayed Quote.14.63%
WENDYS CO 0.36% 19.465 Delayed Quote.24.15%
WTI 1.91% 52.19 Delayed Quote.16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico to cancel October auctions for Pemex joint ventures - sources
RE
03:26pWall Street edges higher as oil jumps after Gulf tanker attacks
RE
03:24pOil prices rise 2% after tanker attacks near Iran
RE
03:24pEnergy minister says Saudi Arabia is committed to keeping oil markets supplied
RE
03:22pOil prices rise 2% after tanker attacks near Iran
RE
03:20pOil surges on Gulf tanker attacks; stocks rise on Fed rate cut expectations
RE
03:19pOil surges on Gulf tanker attacks; stocks rise on Fed rate cut expectations
RE
03:18pOil prices rise 2% after tanker attacks near Iran
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surges on Gulf tanker attacks; stocks rise on Fed rate cut expectations
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump on all fronts, a step closer to a no-deal Brexit, economic statistics...
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alibaba, Nordea, Renault
5Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About