Trump Tariffs Are Short-Term Pain Without Long-Term Gain, Economists Say

Most economic forecasters are pessimistic the Trump administration's trade-tariff policy will reap long-term benefits for the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest monthly survey.

Oil Jumps After Tanker Attacks in Middle East

Crude prices climbed sharply after an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, where over a third of the world's shipped oil passes through.

Energy Stocks Push U.S. Benchmarks Higher

Rising oil prices helped support global stocks, while investors mulled the chances of a U.S. interest-rate cut amid worries trade tensions would drag on global growth.

If the Fed Cuts, History Provides Guide to Market Impact

The consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon as a form of insurance against persistently low inflation. Fed behavior patterns from previous years hold lessons now for investors.

Most Economists Say Fed's Next Move Is Rate Cut, Survey Says

More than three quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve's next move will be to lower interest rates, which most expect to happen by the fall.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market.

U.S. Import Prices Fell in May

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. fell in May in another sign of softening inflation. Import prices fell 0.3% from the previous month, the Labor Department said. The number was in line with expectations from economists surveyed.

Utilities, Other 'Safety' Stocks Rise Alongside Market Uncertainty

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by so-called safety stocks, signaling a shift among investors toward seeking certainty as trade tensions and central-bank policy push and pull markets.

Swiss Central Bank Holds Negative Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts Possible

The Swiss National Bank held its deposit rate at minus 0.75%, as expected, and signaled it could reduce the rate further as it confronts challenges presented by expectations for easier monetary policy elsewhere.

Nelson Peltz Needs Help To Tackle the Plumbing

Trian Partners, founded by investor trio Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May, now owns 6% of London-listed plumbing distributor Ferguson.