News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/14/2019 | 03:16am EDT
China Ups Antidumping Duties on U.S., EU Steel Tubes

China's Ministry of Commerce said it was extending anti-dumping duties on steel tubes and pipes from the U.S. and the European Union at higher rates. 

 
Most Economists Say Fed's Next Move Is Rate Cut, Survey Says

More than three-quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Fed's next move will be to lower interest rates, which most expect to happen by the fall. 

 
If the Fed Cuts, History Provides Guide to Market Impact

The consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon as a form of insurance against persistently low inflation. Fed behavior patterns from previous years hold lessons now for investors. 

 
Trump Tariffs Are Short-Term Pain Without Long-Term Gain, Economists Say

Most economic forecasters are pessimistic the Trump administration's trade-tariff policy will reap long-term benefits for the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest monthly survey. 

 
Energy Stocks Push U.S. Benchmarks Higher

Rising oil prices helped support global stocks, while investors mulled the chances of a U.S. interest-rate cut amid worries trade tensions would drag on global growth. 

 
Tanker Attacks Lift Oil Prices, Improve Shale Producers' Outlook

Shale producers stand to benefit from the oil-market volatility unleashed by Thursday's attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as U.S. companies vie with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for global market share. 

 
Utilities, Other 'Safety' Stocks Rise Alongside Market Uncertainty

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by so-called safety stocks, signaling a shift among investors toward seeking certainty as trade tensions and central-bank policy push and pull markets. 

 
Nelson Peltz Needs Help To Tackle the Plumbing

Trian Partners, founded by investor trio Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May, now owns 6% of London-listed plumbing distributor Ferguson. 

 
Hong Kong Interbank Rates Hit Highest Since 2008

The rates at which Hong Kong's banks lend to one another surged to levels last seen during the global financial crisis, but economists said seasonal swings in cash demands likely played a bigger role in the move than political unrest in the city. 

 
U.S. Says Tehran Is to Blame for Attacks on Fuel Tankers

The Trump administration has concluded that Iran is responsible for attacks Thursday on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, calling them the latest in a series of hostile actions in the region toward the interests of the U.S. and its allies.

LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 61.14 Delayed Quote.14.63%
WENDYS CO 0.52% 19.48 Delayed Quote.24.79%
WTI -0.21% 51.95 Delayed Quote.16.32%
