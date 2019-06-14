Stocks Slip as Middle East Tensions Boost Haven Assets

Global stocks dipped as rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade, driving investors to haven assets.

Oil Demand Takes a Hit From Cooling Economic Growth

A cooling global economy could mean slower oil demand growth in 2019 even while oil producers maintain plentiful supply, the International Energy Agency said.

China's Economy Cools Further in May

Business activities in China cooled further in May, with industrial output and investment notably slowing, adding to signs that China's economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

China Ups Antidumping Duties on U.S., EU Steel Tubes

China's Ministry of Commerce said it was extending anti-dumping duties on steel tubes and pipes from the U.S. and the European Union at higher rates.

Iceland Turns to Bond Market Again as Economic Outlook Darkens

Iceland sold half a billion euros in bonds on Thursday as clouds gather around its growth prospects after 11 years of extraordinary economic recovery.

Most Economists Say Fed's Next Move Is Rate Cut, Survey Says

More than three-quarters of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Fed's next move will be to lower interest rates, which most expect to happen by the fall.

If the Fed Cuts, History Provides Guide to Market Impact

The consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon as a form of insurance against persistently low inflation. Fed behavior patterns from previous years hold lessons now for investors.

Trump Tariffs Are Short-Term Pain Without Long-Term Gain, Economists Say

Most economic forecasters are pessimistic the Trump administration's trade-tariff policy will reap long-term benefits for the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest monthly survey.

Energy Stocks Push U.S. Benchmarks Higher

Rising oil prices helped support global stocks, while investors mulled the chances of a U.S. interest-rate cut amid worries trade tensions would drag on global growth.

Tanker Attacks Lift Oil Prices, Improve Shale Producers' Outlook

Shale producers stand to benefit from the oil-market volatility unleashed by Thursday's attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as U.S. companies vie with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for global market share.