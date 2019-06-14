U.S. Retail Sales Increased in May

American shoppers ramped up their spending in May, a boost to the economy this spring. Retail sales increased 0.5% last month.

Stocks Decline on Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks slipped as weak economic data and rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls in Early June, Driven by Tariff Concerns

U.S. household sentiment fell at the beginning of June as renewed trade tensions tapered optimism and smaller gains in employment suggested slower economic growth.

U.S. Industrial Production Rebounded in May

U.S. industrial production rose in May, a sign of strength in the sector after a spate of weak readings this year. Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, also increased.

The Market's Inflation Expectations Aren't Making Sense

Inflation expectations implied by the price of financial assets are a key guide for central bankers and investors alike. Seeing how they have behaved of late, their credibility should be questioned.

Juice for China's Economy Is Coming

China's economic data for May was bad, aligning the stars for more aggressive stimulus from Beijing.

High-Speed Traders Back Exchanges in Fight With SEC

Three big high-speed trading firms asked a federal court to halt a SEC initiative that would limit the rebates that stock exchanges pay to attract investors' orders.

Oil Demand Takes a Hit From Cooling Economic Growth

A cooling global economy could mean slower oil demand growth in 2019 even while oil producers maintain plentiful supply, the International Energy Agency said.

Emerging Markets Cut Interest Rates Amid Expectations of Looser Fed Policy

Central banks in emerging markets around the world are cutting interest rates, with Russia the latest example, as expectations of easier money in the U.S. gives developing markets the room to stimulate their economies.

Russia's Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate

The Bank of Russia cut its key interest, becoming the latest central bank to follow the Federal Reserve in changing course as the global economy slows.