U.S. Consumers Boost Spending Despite Trade Tensions

American shoppers ramped up their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy's continued expansion despite trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Stocks Slip Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks meandered around the flatline in quiet trading Friday as tepid economic data and rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade.

Canada Housing Market Begins to Shake Off Slump

Housing sales picked up in May after a yearlong-plus slump fueled by government efforts to tamp down runaway housing prices and slow the pace of consumer borrowing.

Dueling Bond Markets Send Mixed Message on Risk

U.S. bond markets sent mixed signals about risk as investors jumped back into funds that buy risky corporate debt, while Treasury bond yields hovered near record lows, reflecting concerns about slowing economic growth.

The Market's Inflation Expectations Aren't Making Sense

Inflation expectations implied by the price of financial assets are a key guide for central bankers and investors alike. Seeing how they have behaved of late, their credibility should be questioned.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 788 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 788, the lowest level since February 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Juice for China's Economy Is Coming

China's economic data for May was bad, aligning the stars for more aggressive stimulus from Beijing.

High-Speed Traders Back Exchanges in Fight With SEC

Three big high-speed trading firms asked a federal court to halt a SEC initiative that would limit the rebates that stock exchanges pay to attract investors' orders.

Oil Demand Takes a Hit From Cooling Economic Growth

A cooling global economy could mean slower oil demand growth in 2019 even while oil producers maintain plentiful supply, the International Energy Agency said.

Emerging Markets Cut Rates Amid Expectations of Looser Fed Policy

Central banks in emerging markets around the world are cutting interest rates, with Russia the latest example, as expectations of easier money in the U.S. gives developing markets the room to stimulate their economies.