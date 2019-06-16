Economy Week Ahead: Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on housing starts and existing home sales, and the Federal Reserve will release its policy statement.

Case for Cutting Rates Can Be Found in Close Calls of the 1990s

Sometimes the Fed cuts rates as a form of insurance, because the risk of bad things happening has gone up: For parallels to questions the Fed faces, analysts point to two rate cuts from the 1990s.

New China Tariffs Move Closer With Public Hearings This Week

Consumer goods, largely spared by existing tariffs on Chinese imports, would face 25% levies under the Trump administration's plan targeting $300 billion of goods that haven't yet been taxed. On Monday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will open seven days of hearings on the new tariffs.

Puerto Rico Board Unveils $35 Billion Bankruptcy-Exit Framework

Puerto Rico's financial supervisors struck a deal with creditors owed $3 billion that sets out a path for restructuring $35 billion in debt obligations and scaling back debt payments over the next 30 years.

Investors Shun Banks Buying Other Banks

Shares of banks buying other banks are underperforming, reflecting investor concerns that potential economic weakness could depress future earnings and portend bigger-than-expected loan losses at target firms.

Race to Public Markets Continues Despite Uber, Lyft Flops

The IPO market faced its first major test since the disappointing debuts of Uber and Lyft and passed with flying colors.

U.S. Consumers Boost Spending Despite Trade Tensions

American shoppers ramped up their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy's continued expansion despite trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Stocks Slip Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks meandered lower in quiet trading Friday as tepid economic data and rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade.

Canada Housing Market Begins to Shake Off Slump

Housing sales picked up in May after a yearlong-plus slump fueled by government efforts to tamp down runaway housing prices and slow the pace of consumer borrowing.

Dueling Bond Markets Send Mixed Message on Risk

U.S. bond markets sent mixed signals about risk as investors jumped back into funds that buy risky corporate debt, while Treasury bond yields hovered near record lows, reflecting concerns about slowing economic growth.