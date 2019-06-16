Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on housing starts and existing home sales, and the Federal Reserve will release its policy statement. 

 
Case for Cutting Rates Can Be Found in Close Calls of the 1990s

Sometimes the Fed cuts rates as a form of insurance, because the risk of bad things happening has gone up: For parallels to questions the Fed faces, analysts point to two rate cuts from the 1990s. 

 
Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears

Oil prices have remained soft this month despite rising geopolitical tensions and threats of supply disruptions, the latest sign that investors fear trade friction will hit global growth and sap demand for crude. 

 
New China Tariffs Move Closer With Public Hearings This Week

Consumer goods, largely spared by existing tariffs on Chinese imports, would face 25% levies under the Trump administration's plan targeting $300 billion of goods that haven't yet been taxed. On Monday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will open seven days of hearings on the new tariffs. 

 
Markets Send Mixed Signals on Trade Battle

Markets are sending conflicting signals about how big a threat the global trade rift presents, underscoring the difficulty investors face in sizing up the fallout from the U.S. and China's spat. 

 
Puerto Rico Board Unveils $35 Billion Bankruptcy-Exit Framework

Puerto Rico's financial supervisors struck a deal with creditors owed $3 billion that sets out a path for restructuring $35 billion in debt obligations and scaling back debt payments over the next 30 years. 

 
Investors Shun Banks Buying Other Banks

Shares of banks buying other banks are underperforming, reflecting investor concerns that potential economic weakness could depress future earnings and portend bigger-than-expected loan losses at target firms. 

 
Race to Public Markets Continues Despite Uber, Lyft Flops

The IPO market faced its first major test since the disappointing debuts of Uber and Lyft and passed with flying colors. 

 
U.S. Consumers Boost Spending Despite Trade Tensions

American shoppers ramped up their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy's continued expansion despite trade tensions and slowing global growth. 

 
Stocks Slip Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks meandered lower in quiet trading Friday as tepid economic data and rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade.

