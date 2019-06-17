Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Climb Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

U.S. stocks drifted higher ahead of a series of central-bank policy meetings around the world. 

 
Fed Faces Unfamiliar Dilemma With Rate Projections

The Federal Reserve's so-called dot plot hasn't existed during a period when markets expected the central bank's next move would be to cut rates, and not to raise them. 

 
Real-Estate Stocks Rise To New Highs

Real-estate shares are the second-best performer in the S&P-500 index in 2019, lagging only highflying technology stocks. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in June

The National Association of Home Builders housing market index fell to 64 this month from an unrevised level of 66 in May, the trade group said. Economists surveyed expected a reading of 67 in June. 

 
Iran to Breach Terms of Nuclear Deal, Putting Pact at Risk

Iran said it would exceed limits on its enriched-uranium stockpiles before the end of this month, days after the U.S. accused Tehran of orchestrating a second set of attacks on tankers near a vital global-shipping route. 

 
Chinese Regulators Try to Calm Fears of a Funding Squeeze

Chinese regulators made fresh attempts to calm frayed nerves in the country's financial sector, as bank liquidity remained tight by some measures three weeks after authorities took over a struggling city lender. 

 
Bitcoin Tops $9,000 as Crypto Rally Trounces Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Oil

The price of bitcoin rose above $9,000 to a 13-month high, extending a rebound that has made cryptocurrencies far outperform traditional asset classes this year. 

 
Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears

Oil prices have remained soft this month despite rising geopolitical tensions and threats of supply disruptions, the latest sign that investors fear trade friction will hit global growth and sap demand for crude. 

 
New Fundraising Channel for China Inc. Opens in London

Share-backed instruments from one of China's biggest brokerages began trading in Britain, under a just-launched program linking markets in Shanghai and London, but modest pricing for the over-$1.5 billion deal suggested lukewarm interest from investors. 

 
Corporate Bonds Give Reassuring Signals Amid Market Jitters

Solid demand for U.S. corporate bonds is signaling a reasonable amount of optimism from a group of investors known for their caution-a development that is helping ease worries about an economic slowdown.

