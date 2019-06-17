Gulf of Oman Tanker Attacks Roil Mideast Oil Market

Days after attacks crippled two fuel tankers in the Gulf of Oman, fewer vessels were leaving ports and daily freight rates for oil supertankers were as much as 50% higher, shipping brokers said, highlighting the new heightened risks of transporting crude through Middle Eastern waters.

Australia's RBA Sharpens Focus on July Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects further cut in interest rates would be needed given the amount of spare capacity in the job market and to reverse a downward drift in inflation.

Supreme Court Backs Virginia Ban on Uranium Mining

The Supreme Court upheld a Virginia law that prohibits uranium mining within its borders, in a splintered ruling that affirmed the powers of the states to regulate mining on private lands within their territories.

Growth Fears Override Supply Squeeze for Beaten-Down Copper

A work stoppage at a huge Chilean mine has failed to boost copper prices, indicating that investors are wary of betting on growth-sensitive commodities ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Real-Estate Stocks Rise To New Highs

Real-estate shares are the second-best performer in the S&P-500 index in 2019, lagging only highflying technology stocks.

Loan Market Splits Between 'Haves and Have-Nots'

Some lower-rated businesses are being forced to pay up to complete new debt offerings even as others attract robust demand for their bonds and loans, a sign the debt market is bifurcating at a time of increased uncertainty about the economic outlook.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in June

The National Association of Home Builders housing market index fell to 64 this month from an unrevised level of 66 in May, the trade group said. Economists surveyed expected a reading of 67 in June.

Stocks Climb Ahead of Central-Bank Meetings

U.S. indexes edged higher ahead of central bank policy meetings around the world as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year.

Fed Faces Unfamiliar Dilemma With Rate Projections

The Federal Reserve's so-called dot plot hasn't existed during a period when markets expected the central bank's next move would be to cut rates, and not to raise them.

Iran to Breach Limits of Nuclear Pact, as U.S. to Send More Troops to Mideast

Iran said it would exceed limits on its enriched-uranium stockpiles before the end of this month, days after the U.S. accused Tehran of orchestrating a second set of attacks on tankers near a vital global-shipping route.