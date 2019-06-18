Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/18/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Markets Weigh Up Draghi Versus Trump

European monetary policy erupted into a war of words. For now, markets seem to be listening most closely to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. 

 
U.S. Stocks Surge, Bond Yields Slip

U.S. stocks jumped Tuesday after President Donald Trump signaled that trade talks with China had taken a turn for the better. 

 
U.K.'s Boris Johnson Strengthens Lead in Race for Party Leadership

Boris Johnson further extended his lead in Britain's Conservative Party leadership race and is now the odds on favorite to become the country's next prime minister. 

 
Trump, Xi to Have 'Extended Meeting' at G-20 Summit

President Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "very good" telephone conversation and will have an "extended meeting" later this month at the G-20 summit in Japan. The news boosted U.S. stocks. 

 
Government Bonds Rally as ECB Signals Easing Soon

Government-bond yields around the world fell to fresh lows for the year after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank could soon add stimulus to support the region's economy. 

 
Fed Policy Makers Debate Rate Cut

Officials conferring at this week's policy meeting could weigh prospects for U.S.-China trade progress at the G-20. 

 
Lumber Prices Climb on Cutbacks at Canadian Saw Mills

Lumber prices continued their sharp climb in June after North America's largest producer said it would close one mill in British Columbia and eliminate a shift at another. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Fell in May

A gauge of U.S. home building declined in May, a fresh sign of weakness in the housing market. 

 
Bonuses Drop, Signaling Tax-Cut Payouts Were a One-Time Windfall

A boom in employee bonuses handed out by some companies in the wake of the 2017 Republican tax cut proved to be temporary, new Labor Department data showed. 

 
Warning Lights Are Flashing In China's Money Market

Risk aversion in China's money markets appears to be spreading following defaults on short-term bond repurchase agreements and worries about bank creditworthiness. That could trip up the central bank's efforts to support growth or cause more systemic issues if it isn't quashed quickly.

