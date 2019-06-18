Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/18/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Trump Suggests He Could Consider Demoting Fed Chairman

President Trump ratcheted up pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of a major interest-rate decision, suggesting he could consider demoting Chairman Jerome Powell depending on the outcome. 

 
Markets Weigh Up Draghi Versus Trump

European monetary policy erupted into a war of words. For now, markets seem to be listening most closely to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. 

 
U.K. Commission Recommends Changes to Suspicious-Activity Reporting

The Law Commission, which advises British policy makers on legal reforms, said Tuesday that regulators should provide additional guidance to banks and other businesses on when to report suspected money-laundering activity. 

 
Japan's Exports Fall for Sixth Straight Month in May

Japan's exports tumbled for the sixth straight month in May, hit by a sharp drop in shipments of chip-making tools and automobile parts, amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
U.K.'s Boris Johnson Strengthens Lead in Race for Party Leadership

Boris Johnson further extended his lead in Britain's Conservative Party leadership race and is now the odds on favorite to become the country's next prime minister. 

 
Canada to Proceed With Pipeline Expansion

Canada said it will press ahead with the contentious expansion of a pipeline that carries crude oil to the Pacific Coast, after taking steps to address concerns from some indigenous and environmental groups. 

 
SEC Seeks Input on Retail Investment in Private Offerings

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering whether to make it easier for ordinary investors to back private funds, a class of investments now mostly limited to institutional investors and the wealthy. 

 
Lumber Prices Climb on Cutbacks at Canadian Sawmills

Lumber prices continued their sharp climb in June after North America's largest producer said it would close one mill in British Columbia and eliminate a shift at another. 

 
Trump, Xi to Meet on Trade at G-20

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to meet in Japan next week, lifting financial markets and spurring hopes for a trade truce that could stave off a fresh round of tariffs. 

 
Government Bonds Rally as ECB Signals Easing Soon

Government-bond yields around the world fell to fresh lows for the year after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank could soon add stimulus to support the region's economy.

