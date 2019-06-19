Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/19/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Decision

European stocks edged lower after a positive session in Asia, where markets welcomed upbeat comments on trade from President Trump and the prospect of fresh central-bank stimulus for the eurozone. 

 
Trump Suggests He Could Consider Demoting Fed Chairman

President Trump ratcheted up pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of a major interest-rate decision, suggesting he could consider demoting Chairman Jerome Powell depending on the outcome. 

 
Japan's Exports Fall for Sixth Straight Month in May

Japan's exports tumbled for the sixth straight month in May, hit by a sharp drop in shipments of chip-making tools and automobile parts, amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Trump, Xi to Meet on Trade at G-20

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to meet in Japan next week, lifting financial markets and spurring hopes for a trade truce that could stave off a fresh round of tariffs. 

 
U.K.'s Boris Johnson Strengthens Lead in Race for Party Leadership

Boris Johnson further extended his lead in Britain's Conservative Party leadership race and is now the odds on favorite to become the country's next prime minister. 

 
U.K. Commission Recommends Changes to Suspicious-Activity Reporting

The Law Commission, which advises British policy makers on legal reforms, said Tuesday that regulators should provide additional guidance to banks and other businesses on when to report suspected money-laundering activity. 

 
Markets Weigh Up Draghi Versus Trump

European monetary policy erupted into a war of words. For now, markets seem to be listening most closely to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. 

 
EPA Moves to Overturn Obama Power-Plant Rules

The Trump administration is set to announce a significant step in rolling back the regulation of greenhouse gases. 

 
House Deal Would Keep ExIm Bank Functioning Through 2026

A House agreement would give new life and political stability to an embattled agency that smooths export deals between U.S. manufacturers and overseas buyers. 

 
Canada to Proceed With Pipeline Expansion

Canada said it will press ahead with the contentious expansion of a pipeline that carries crude oil to the Pacific Coast, after taking steps to address concerns from some indigenous and environmental groups.

