Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Extend Gains After the Fed as Bond Yields Dip

Global stocks and commodities rallied while Treasury yields dipped after the Federal Reserve suggested it would cut interest rates if the economic outlook doesn't improve in the coming months. 

 
Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

Oil prices climbed sharply as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude. 

 
A 10-Year Treasury Yield Below 2% Is Something Almost Nobody Saw Coming

Yields that have hit multiyear lows reflect the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money. 

 
Investors Are Buying More of the Housing Market Than Ever Before

Investor purchases of U.S. homes have climbed to an all-time high, a sign that rising home prices have done little to dampen demand for flipping homes or turning them into single-family rentals. 

 
Norway Central Bank Raises Key Rate, Bucking Global Trend

The Norges Bank raised its key interest rate to 1.25% on Thursday and signaled that another rate increase is likely later this year. 

 
Indonesia Central Bank Holds Benchmark Rate Steady

Indonesia's central bank Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate at the same level for a seventh consecutive month, as widely expected by economists. 

 
Beware of Tremors in China's Commercial Property Market

Things are getting worse in the Chinese commercial property market. Given the fragility of China's opaque financial system, investors would be wise to keep an eye on the situation. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Slip Again

U.K. retail sales fell in May for the second straight month as poor weather deterred shopper, adding to signs that Britain's economy slowed in the second quarter after a strong start to the year. 

 
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Cuts if Outlook Doesn't Improve

Federal Reserve officials held interest rates steady, but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve. 

 
Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aIDF INTERNATIONAL DAIRY FEDERATION : What room for ruminants in a sustainable food future?
PU
07:28aGold Surges to Almost Six-Year High After Fed Hints at Rate Cut
DJ
07:27aIndia says no official communication from U.S. on H-1B visa issue
RE
07:27aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
07:26aBOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook as It Holds Rates Steady
DJ
07:19aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Surge To Highest Level In 8 1/2 Months, Gold Hits 5-year High As Fed Signals Cuts
DJ
07:19aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution Facebook Google + Twitter 20.06.2019
PU
07:17aDollar posts biggest two-day drop in a year as Fed sparks hedge funds rout
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About