Stocks Extend Gains After the Fed as Bond Yields Dip

Global stocks and commodities rallied while Treasury yields dipped after the Federal Reserve suggested it would cut interest rates if the economic outlook doesn't improve in the coming months.

Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

Oil prices climbed sharply as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

A 10-Year Treasury Yield Below 2% Is Something Almost Nobody Saw Coming

Yields that have hit multiyear lows reflect the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money.

Investors Are Buying More of the Housing Market Than Ever Before

Investor purchases of U.S. homes have climbed to an all-time high, a sign that rising home prices have done little to dampen demand for flipping homes or turning them into single-family rentals.

Norway Central Bank Raises Key Rate, Bucking Global Trend

The Norges Bank raised its key interest rate to 1.25% on Thursday and signaled that another rate increase is likely later this year.

Indonesia Central Bank Holds Benchmark Rate Steady

Indonesia's central bank Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate at the same level for a seventh consecutive month, as widely expected by economists.

Beware of Tremors in China's Commercial Property Market

Things are getting worse in the Chinese commercial property market. Given the fragility of China's opaque financial system, investors would be wise to keep an eye on the situation.

U.K. Retail Sales Slip Again

U.K. retail sales fell in May for the second straight month as poor weather deterred shopper, adding to signs that Britain's economy slowed in the second quarter after a strong start to the year.

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Cuts if Outlook Doesn't Improve

Federal Reserve officials held interest rates steady, but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve.

Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas.