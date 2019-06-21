Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates. 

 
Gasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery. 

 
Stocks Are On a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In one of the best months for U.S. stocks in decades, shares of some brokerages and exchange-operators are lagging. 

 
Dow Touches Record in Winning Week for Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above its record closing level in intraday trading before falling back a bit Friday, still on pace to add to a winning week for U.S. stocks. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose Strongly in May

Sales of previously owned homes rose strongly in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month. 

 
Traders Prep for 'Quad Witching' Amid Market Gains

Traders are gearing up for a busy trading day, as Friday marks a quarterly collision that they call "quad witching." 

 
Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over the Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus. 

 
Trump Says He's 'In No Hurry' to Confront Iran

President Trump said he called off a retaliatory military strike on Iran just 10 minutes before its planned start after learning 150 people would be killed, saying such an action would have been disproportionate to Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'We'll Act as Appropriate to Sustain Expansion'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank stands ready to lower interest rates if necessary but added that the broad outlook for the U.S. economy remains positive. 

 
Stocks Are Sitting Pretty Heading Into Summer

Stocks are on pace for their best June in more than a half-century. Despite lingering trade tensions and questions over Federal Reserve policy, the S&P 500 has advanced 7.3% so far this month, while the Dow has climbed 7.8%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26794.94 Delayed Quote.14.69%
NASDAQ 100 -0.04% 7735.084049 Delayed Quote.21.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 8037.865137 Delayed Quote.19.87%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2953.11 Delayed Quote.16.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pUN UNITED NATIONS : We Are Not Yet Ready for Evolving Need to Balance Work Leisure, Other Activities, Secretary-General Tells International Labour Organization's Centennial Conference
PU
01:42pFACEBOOK : Global money-laundering watchdog launches crackdown on cryptocurrencies
RE
01:41pS&P 500 hits all-time high on trade optimism
RE
01:35pBLAINE'S BULLETIN : A 21st Century Trade Agreement for all Missourians
PU
01:35pUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Creative Cities mayors invest in culture for sustainable development
PU
01:35pUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : India-UN Fund Anniversary Event Highlights UNESCO projects on Biodiversity Livelihoods and Flood Risk Reduction
PU
01:31pOil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
RE
01:31pOil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
RE
01:31pOil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
RE
01:30pPence puts off China speech sequel ahead of Trump-Xi talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2Oil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : The e-scooters are coming. Not yet familiar with the quick all-rounders for the last..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About