Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates.

Gasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery.

Stocks Are On a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In one of the best months for U.S. stocks in decades, shares of some brokerages and exchange-operators are lagging.

Dow Touches Record in Winning Week for Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above its record closing level in intraday trading before falling back a bit Friday, still on pace to add to a winning week for U.S. stocks.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose Strongly in May

Sales of previously owned homes rose strongly in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month.

Traders Prep for 'Quad Witching' Amid Market Gains

Traders are gearing up for a busy trading day, as Friday marks a quarterly collision that they call "quad witching."

Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over the Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus.

Trump Says He's 'In No Hurry' to Confront Iran

President Trump said he called off a retaliatory military strike on Iran just 10 minutes before its planned start after learning 150 people would be killed, saying such an action would have been disproportionate to Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Fed's Clarida: 'We'll Act as Appropriate to Sustain Expansion'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank stands ready to lower interest rates if necessary but added that the broad outlook for the U.S. economy remains positive.

Stocks Are Sitting Pretty Heading Into Summer

Stocks are on pace for their best June in more than a half-century. Despite lingering trade tensions and questions over Federal Reserve policy, the S&P 500 has advanced 7.3% so far this month, while the Dow has climbed 7.8%.