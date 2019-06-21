Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Big Banks Ace First Round of Federal Reserve's 'Stress Tests'

The biggest banks in the U.S. have enough reserves to continue lending in a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said in its annual review of large financial firms. 

 
Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates. 

 
Gasoline Prices Jump on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery. 

 
Stocks Are On a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In one of the best months for U.S. stocks in decades, shares of some brokerages and exchange-operators are lagging. 

 
Stocks Round Out a Winning Week

U.S. stocks notched a banner week, fueled by messaging from the Federal Reserve that it could slash short-term rates in the months ahead if economic conditions worsen. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in May

Sales of previously owned homes rose in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month. 

 
Traders Prep for 'Quad Witching' Amid Market Gains

Traders are gearing up for a busy trading day, as Friday marks a quarterly collision that they call "quad witching." 

 
Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15pHuawei files lawsuit against U.S. Commerce Department over seized equipment - filing
RE
06:06pCITIGROUP : Citi sees case for Fed to lower rates by 50 bps in July
RE
05:37pFed officials face weak inflation, but split over what it means
RE
05:37pCorrection to Hardware Startups Tariffs Article
DJ
05:35pUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS : From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants
PU
05:30pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Customers Receive $25 for Old, Working Window Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers during Recycling Event in Columbia, Md.
PU
05:22pInternational airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
RE
05:22pUtilities Up on Weakened Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Up as Facebook Rebound Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:20pU.S. banks clear first hurdle of Federal Reserve's annual stress test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
2MMTEC INC : MMTEC : Announces Expansion of Its Business by Adding Investment Banking Service Line
3HELMERICH & PAYNE : HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : to Participate in the Simmons London Energy Summit
4ROYAL HELIUM LTD : ROYAL HELIUM LTD :. Provides Corporate Update
5ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : EHT Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About