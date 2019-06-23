Big Banks Ace First Round of Federal Reserve's 'Stress Tests'

The biggest banks in the U.S. have enough reserves to continue lending in a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said in its annual review of large financial firms.

Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates.

Gasoline Prices Jump on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery.

Stocks Are on a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In a great month for U.S. equities, shares of some brokerages and exchange operators are lagging.

Stocks Post a Winning Week

U.S. stocks notched a banner week, fueled by a signal from the Federal Reserve that it could cut short-term rates in the months ahead if economic conditions worsen.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in May

Sales of previously owned homes rose in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month.

Trading Volume Soars on 'Quad Witching' Day

Traders had a busy day Friday, as it marked a quarterly collision that they call "quad witching."

Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.