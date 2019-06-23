Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Big Banks Ace First Round of Federal Reserve's 'Stress Tests'

The biggest banks in the U.S. have enough reserves to continue lending in a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said in its annual review of large financial firms. 

 
Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates. 

 
Gasoline Prices Jump on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery. 

 
Stocks Are on a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In a great month for U.S. equities, shares of some brokerages and exchange operators are lagging. 

 
Stocks Post a Winning Week

U.S. stocks notched a banner week, fueled by a signal from the Federal Reserve that it could cut short-term rates in the months ahead if economic conditions worsen. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in May

Sales of previously owned homes rose in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month. 

 
Trading Volume Soars on 'Quad Witching' Day

Traders had a busy day Friday, as it marked a quarterly collision that they call "quad witching." 

 
Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Sebul's sustainable farming
PU
09:52pChina's vice commerce minister says tariffs a threat to world economy
RE
09:50pChina's assistant foreign minister says global community sees harm from protectionism
RE
09:25pEuro hits three-month high as Fed easing prospects weigh on dollar
RE
09:24pU.S. Plans New Iran Sanctions as Europe Tries to Defuse Tensions -- update
DJ
09:16pAsian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pOil prices rise as Middle East tensions simmer
RE
09:10pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Asia-Europe Cooperation, Digital Connectivity Highlighted at 2019 AIIB Annual Meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
2MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug For End Stage CHF With LVADs
3NIKKEI : Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
4SONY CORP : SONY : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor C..
5CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA GAS : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About