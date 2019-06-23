Eurozone Job Market Cools, Putting Economic Recovery in Peril

A steady rise in employment has been one of the eurozone's big successes over the past six years of economic expansion. But there are signs the region's job market may be cooling.

Bond-Yield Plunge Confounds the World's Economy

The collapse in bond yields since this spring has been stark, swift and global, prompting a rush to lock in low rates that few expected to see this deep into a decadelong economic expansion.

Bitcoin Is Back Above $10,000 and Investors Say This Rally Is Different

Bitcoin rose over $10,000 for the first time in over a year, riding a new wave of optimism about the value and future of digital currencies.

Global Central Bank Shift Eases Drag on Chinese Currency

Shifts toward easier monetary policy by central banks in the U.S. and Europe have reduced some of the downward pressure building on China's currency.

Trump Plans 'Major' Iran Sanctions

President Trump tweeted that he plans to impose "major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday," following his decision to call off a military attack on the country.

Big Banks Ace First Round of Federal Reserve's 'Stress Tests'

The biggest banks in the U.S. have enough reserves to continue lending in a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said in its annual review of large financial firms.

Fed's Brainard: Most Likely Path for Economy Remains Solid

Fed governor Lael Brainard said a number of risks to the U.S. economic outlook have emerged in recent weeks and echoed some of her colleagues' openness to lowering interest rates.

Gasoline Prices Jump on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery.

Stocks Are on a Tear. What's Holding These Exchanges Back?

In a great month for U.S. equities, shares of some brokerages and exchange operators are lagging.

Stocks Post a Winning Week

U.S. stocks notched a banner week, fueled by a signal from the Federal Reserve that it could cut short-term rates in the months ahead if economic conditions worsen.