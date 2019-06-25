Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Gold Rally Picks up Steam as Investors Pile In

The most-active gold futures contract rose more than 1% Tuesday to $1,435 a troy ounce, heading for a fresh six-year high as investors anticipate lower interest rates and seek alternatives to currencies and bonds. 

 
Sagging Trade Flows Spark Alarm Before G-20 Meeting

World trade flows have sagged again in 2019, a sign that higher U.S. tariffs and other trade barriers are cooling growth as leaders from the Group of 20 large economies prepare to meet in Japan. 

 
Stocks Decline as Tech Stocks Slip, Growth Concerns Swell

U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday, weighed down by declines in technology shares. 

 
Trump Push on Housing Finance Nudges Up Mortgage Costs

Investor anxiety about a Trump administration push to overhaul housing finance is showing up in prices in the market for mortgage-backed securities. 

 
Nestlé, Novartis at Risk of London Trading Ban

Switzerland and the EU are at loggerheads over an overhaul of the complex ties that have guided the relationship for decades. The ability of some investors to trade blue-chip Swiss companies could be affected by the spat. 

 
Is There a Big Short in Bitcoin?

Hedge funds and other big traders are betting that bitcoin will fall, even as the digital currency has risen above $10,000 on a new wave of crypto-optimism. 

 
Consumer Confidence Slid in June on Trade Tensions

A gauge of consumer sentiment deteriorated in June to its lowest level in nearly two years. 

 
U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in May

Americans purchased fewer new homes in May, a sign the housing sector remains on uneven footing. 

 
CBO Lowers Long-Term Debt Forecast as Treasury Yields Fall

The Congressional Budget Office lowered its forecasts for interest rates over the next three decades, amid a marked decline in U.S. government-bond yields since late last year. 

 
The Loan That Fueled a Star Investor's Risky 'Illiquid' Bets

U.S. financial giant Northern Trust could be on the hook for losses related to the unraveling of a star U.K. fund manager, in a case drawing attention to the dangers of hard-to-sell assets in retail investment products.

