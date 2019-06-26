Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/26/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Fed's Barkin Takes Wait-and-See Approach to Rate Setting

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he doesn't know whether a rate cut would be needed this year, as officials grapple with mixed economic data and uncertainty over U.S. trade policies. 

 
St. Louis Fed's Bullard Said He Was Contacted by White House for Fed Board Job

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Tuesday he has been approached by White House officials "in recent months" about the possibility of serving on the Fed's Washington board of governors. 

 
Powell Says Fed Won't Bend to Political Pressure

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against President Trump's demands for lower interest rates-citing the central bank's independence-while explaining why it might nevertheless cut interest rates soon. 

 
China's Consumers Turn Cautious, Weakening President Xi's Hand

Beijing points to domestic consumption as a driver of the country's economic growth. But signs that Chinese consumers are turning cautious could weaken President Xi's hand as he squares off with President Trump at the G-20 meeting in Japan. 

 
Canada Suspends Meat Exports to China

Ottawa halts shipments after its probe finds forged certificates tied to pork sales. Tensions have mounted since Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive. 

 
RBNZ Leaves Rate on Hold but Points to Cuts Ahead

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled that further cuts could come later this year to support the agriculture-rich economy against a deteriorating global trade outlook, and a slowdown in growth momentum locally. 

 
Sagging Trade Flows Spark Alarm Before G-20 Meeting

Higher U.S. tariffs and other trade barriers have hit world trade flows, presenting a challenge for leaders from the Group of 20 large economies preparing to meet in Japan. 

 
EU Expands Its Stack of Trade Deals

The European Union is building a free-trade coalition of the willing, one deal at a time, as Vietnam joins countries including Canada, Japan, Mexico and Singapore that in recent years signed trade accords with the EU. 

 
Nestlé, Novartis Among Companies at Risk of London Trading Ban

Switzerland and the EU are at loggerheads over an overhaul of the complex ties that have guided the relationship for decades. The ability of some investors to trade blue-chip Swiss companies could be affected by the spat. 

 
Trump Administration to Take on Local Housing Barriers

The Trump administration will explore using federal programs to push local governments to soften or eliminate rules that block housing construction, an issue that has stymied officials at all levels of government for years.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
