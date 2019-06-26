Boeing Just One Factor Behind Drop in Durable-Goods Orders

Orders for long-lasting American goods dropped in May, reflecting weakness extending beyond Boeing's grounded air jet.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week, while gasoline and diesel fuel stockpiles also slid, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Canada Probes Fake Export Certificates Amid Dispute With China

Canada's trade minister vowed to find out the source of fake Canadian export certificates, saying this alleged criminal activity represents another blow to Canadian farmers who have become collateral damage in a deepening row between Beijing and Ottawa.

Stocks Rise on Hopes for Trade Progress

U.S. stocks climbed, boosted by hopes for progress toward a U.S.-China trade deal.

Philadelphia's PES Refinery Plans to Shut, Says Mayor

A Philadelphia refinery that's the largest and oldest refinery on the East Coast plans to shut down, the city's mayor said, amid financial struggles by its owners, and after a huge fire and explosion at the plant last week.

AI, Surveillance Tools Scrutinized by European Regulators

The EU is considering proposals to curb or ban some uses of automated surveillance tools, including facial-recognition software.

Trump Slams Fed's Powell, Saying 'We Should Have Draghi Instead'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell, comparing him unfavorably with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and saying that the U.S. is no longer on a level playing field.

Backer of Well-Known Hedge Funds Shuts Down

Boston-based Adamas Partners, a $1.7 billion investment firm that invested in hedge funds including Baupost Group and Farallon Capital Management, is closing its doors.

U.S. Oil Futures Extend Climb on Drop in Inventories

Oil continued to surge, rising over 3% after the EIA on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude supplies dropped by 12.8 million, far more than expected.

Can This Rally Last? Options Traders Say Yes

Options traders are ramping up their bullish bets as stocks have climbed toward the best June in decades.