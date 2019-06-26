Europeans Plan to Inject Capital Into Iranian Trade Effort

European governments will double down this week on their efforts to keep alive economic ties with Iran, providing a credit line to help a special mechanism establish a route for trade between Iran and the West.

Canada Probes Fake Export Certificates Amid Dispute With China

Canada's trade minister vowed to find out the source of fake Canadian export certificates, saying this alleged criminal activity represents another blow to Canadian farmers who have become collateral damage in a deepening row between Beijing and Ottawa.

Philadelphia Refinery, Largest on East Coast, Closing Its Doors

The Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery, the largest and oldest refinery on the East Coast, is shutting down and will be put up for sale, less than a week after a huge fire and explosion at the complex.

Backer of Well-Known Hedge Funds Shuts Down

Boston-based Adamas Partners, a $1.7 billion investment firm that invested in hedge funds including Baupost Group and Farallon Capital Management, is closing its doors.

Industrials Continue Strong Run Despite Pullback in Goods Orders

Industrial stocks withstood Wednesday's gloomy durable goods report for May, with investors snapping up the sector's stalwarts.

Boeing Just One Factor Behind Drop in Durable-Goods Orders

Orders for long-lasting American goods dropped in May, reflecting weakness extending beyond Boeing's grounded air jet.

Hopes for Resolving U.S.-China Trade Fight Hinge on Trump and Xi

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek to revive trade talks this week, in a test of whether their professed personal chemistry can surmount seemingly intractable differences at the bargaining table.

Trump Slams Fed's Powell, Saying 'We Should Have Draghi Instead'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell, comparing him unfavorably with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and saying that the U.S. is no longer on a level playing field.

Stocks Mixed as Investors Wait for Trade Progress

Major U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as investors waited for developments on a trade deal with China.

AI, Surveillance Tools Scrutinized by European Regulators

The EU is considering proposals to curb or ban some uses of automated surveillance tools, including facial-recognition software.