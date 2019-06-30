Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Are Back On but Obstacles Remain

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping managed to get troubled talks back on track, but an even tougher job lies ahead: appeasing factions within their own governments demanding they give no quarter. 

 
Hong Kong Braces for Big Protests on Anniversary of Return to Chinese Rule

Protesters and police clashed just hours before a mass rally-likely to be the largest in the former British colony's history-on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, as a deepening crisis over the city's future looms. 

 
Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment. 

 
Bitcoin's Surge Leaves Smaller Digital Currencies in the Dust

One key difference between this year's bitcoin climb and the last big rally is what has happened to other cryptocurrencies: they haven't done as well. 

 
EU, Mercosur Deal Faces Hurdles on Two Continents

It took 20 years of on-and-off talks to reach a deal Friday on a trade pact between the European Union and four South American nations. Winning implementation could take years, with environmentalists and trade unions making final approval a challenge. 

 
Oil Prices Caught Between Slower Growth and Mideast Turmoil

Oil prices have been on a bumpy ride the past few months, with sagging demand and geopolitical tensions vying for supremacy over crude's direction. 

 
Chinese Stocks Are at the Mercy of Trade Talks but Cushioned by Beijing

Chinese stocks enter the second half of the year dogged by trade tensions and doubts about the resilience of China's economy and currency. 

 
Trade Truce a Relief to Markets-For Now

Stocks and other risky assets are likely to enjoy a brief rally after the emergence of a trade truce over the weekend, though concerns about the U.S. and China's long-term relationship and the path of interest rates could keep a lid on any gains. 

 
Trump Allows U.S. Sales to Huawei as Trade Talks Resume

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed to a cease-fire in their trade battle, as Mr. Trump said he would allow American firms to sell high-tech equipment to Huawei and China would start buying U.S. farm products.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aU.S. shale's growth rate peaked last year, slower gains ahead
RE
06/30Australian House Prices Showing Some Resilience
DJ
06/30Asia's factory activity shrinks, U.S.-China trade truce fails to brighten outlook
RE
06/30Rally as U.S.-China trade worries ease
RE
06/30U.S. President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
RE
06/30Trump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
06/30Yen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood
RE
06/30Iran oil minister Zanganeh calls for unity among OPEC members
RE
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's fast track delivery of a 200 MW engine power plant will help meet Cambodia's ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About