Stocks, Oil, Yuan Rally on Relief at Trade Truce

Stocks, oil and the Chinese yuan rose Monday, boosted by a temporary cease-fire on trade between Beijing and Washington. Traders and analysts called the moves a relief rally, and cautioned that frictions about commerce between the world's two largest economies were likely to be long-lasting.

Economy Week Ahead: International Trade, Manufacturing, Jobs

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh manufacturing, trade and employment data.

New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year.

U.S.-China Trade Talks Are Back On but Obstacles Remain

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping managed to get troubled talks back on track, but an even tougher job lies ahead: appeasing factions within their own governments demanding they give no quarter.

Trade Truce a Relief to Markets-For Now

Stocks and other risky assets are likely to enjoy a brief rally after the emergence of a trade truce over the weekend, though concerns about the U.S. and China's long-term relationship and the path of interest rates could keep a lid on any gains.

Japan Restricts Exports to South Korea as Bilateral Ties Fray

Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, hitting the supply chain for Korean-made technology products and heightening tensions between the two U.S. allies.

China's Factory Activity Cools in June

Activity in China's manufacturing sector cooled in June moving into contraction territory, according to a private gauge, as trade tensions with the U.S. led to further declines in orders and production.

Japan Big Manufacturers' Sentiment at Lowest in Nearly 3 Years

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the weakest level in nearly three years in the three months to June amid growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, a central bank survey showed Monday.

Hong Kong Braces for Big Protests on Anniversary of Return to Chinese Rule

Protesters and police clashed just hours before a mass rally-likely to be the largest in the former British colony's history-on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, as a deepening crisis over the city's future looms.

Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment.