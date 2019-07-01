Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Stocks, Oil, Yuan Rally on Relief at Trade Truce

Stocks, oil and the Chinese yuan rose Monday, boosted by a temporary cease-fire on trade between Beijing and Washington. Traders and analysts called the moves a relief rally, and cautioned that frictions about commerce between the world's two largest economies were likely to be long-lasting. 

 
China's Factory Activity Cools in June

Activity in China's manufacturing sector cooled in June moving into contraction territory, according to a private gauge, as trade tensions with the U.S. led to further declines in orders and production. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: International Trade, Manufacturing, Jobs

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh manufacturing, trade and employment data. 

 
New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Are Back On but Obstacles Remain

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping managed to get troubled talks back on track, but an even tougher job lies ahead: appeasing factions within their own governments demanding they give no quarter. 

 
Trade Truce a Relief to Markets-For Now

Stocks and other risky assets are likely to enjoy a brief rally after the emergence of a trade truce over the weekend, though concerns about the U.S. and China's long-term relationship and the path of interest rates could keep a lid on any gains. 

 
Japan Restricts Exports to South Korea as Bilateral Ties Fray

Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, hitting the supply chain for Korean-made technology products and heightening tensions between the two U.S. allies. 

 
Japan Big Manufacturers' Sentiment at Lowest in Nearly 3 Years

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the weakest level in nearly three years in the three months to June amid growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, a central bank survey showed Monday. 

 
Hong Kongers Pour Into the Streets: 'We Want the Government to Hear Us'

Protesters started flowing into the streets on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese sovereignty, as the city braced for a massive rally during a deepening crisis over its future. 

 
Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aYen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood
RE
03:34aECB STANDS READY TO ACT BUT SHOULD STUDY DEEPER CHALLENGES : Rehn
RE
03:31aSouth African rand stronger after U.S.-China trade ceasefire
RE
03:22aDutch June manufacturing PMI falls to six-year low of 50.7
RE
03:21aSpanish manufacturing shrinks in June at fastest rate in six years - PMI
RE
03:18aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : International trade in gas in the Netherlands
PU
03:16aPolish factory activity declines faster in June - PMI
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aOil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
4LATÉCOÈRE : France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has completed the sale of R2C to Compass Group Plc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About