News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/01/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Big Questions Remain After Chip Rally

Short-term business will get back to normal, but China's push for self-sufficiency will likely accelerate. 

 
Trade Truce Prompts Rally for Stocks

U.S. stocks headed toward fresh records after a thaw in trade relations between the U.S. and China sparked a rally in shares of chip makers. 

 
OPEC Agrees to Keep Output-Cut Pact Into 2020

OPEC agreed to roll over its production cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, the cartel's officials said, but the new pact comes at the expense of deepening geopolitical fractures between members of the group. 

 
The Trade Conflict Isn't the Only Problem for Global Markets

The U.S.-China trade truce has sparked market optimism, but data released on Monday painted an unflattering picture of the global economy. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Slipped in June

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum again last month, the latest sign that anemic global growth and trade tensions are contributing to a domestic slowdown. 

 
Iran Says It Breached Nuclear Pact Limits on Enriched Uranium

Iran's foreign minister said the country has breached the 2015 nuclear deal's limits on enriched uranium, a step that marks its first intentional violation of the accord and could lead to the unraveling of the pact. 

 
Eurozone Economy Steady as Unemployment Falls to 11-Year Low

The eurozone economy is showing resilience even as its factories falter in the face of weakening overseas demand, with unemployment falling to its lowest level in almost 11 years during June and businesses continuing to borrow. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Faltered in May

Spending on construction across the U.S. fell in May from the prior month, coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.294 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. 

 
Fed's Barkin Warns of Business Investment Chill From Trade Uncertainty

Uncertainty over trade policy could weaken business sentiment and chill investment, raising new risks for an otherwise stable U.S. economy, said Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. 

 
Commodities Pare Gains Following Trade Truce

Commodity prices got a short-lived boost as investors awaited official word from the world's largest producers on output cuts.

