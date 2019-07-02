IMF's Christine Lagarde Wins EU Support to Lead European Central Bank

European leaders have agreed to nominate International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde to become the next president of the European Central Bank.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Trade Stays in Focus

Major indexes hovered near the flat line Tuesday as optimism about the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China waned.

Fed's Mester: Too Soon To Say What Happens Next With Rates

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she is open to lowering rates if the economic outlook deteriorates, but she also questioned whether cutting short-term borrowing costs would do much to push inflation back up toward the central bank's target.

Italy Wins Back Debt Investors as Yields Fall Across Europe

Italy seems to be winning back investor confidence, bringing its borrowing costs down to levels last seen before two populist parties formed an unlikely coalition government last year.

OPEC, Russia Formalize Cooperation Pact

OPEC sealed a long-term cooperation pact with Russia, extending a partnership set up two years ago to fight a surge of U.S. oil that has upset the cartel's pricing power, OPEC officials said.

Decline in Share Buybacks Poses Hurdle for Stock Market

Share repurchases by companies contracted for the first time in seven quarters for the three months ended in March, and some say the trend may continue.

Trade Progress Hides Undercurrent of Risks for Investors

Markets cautiously celebrated President Trump's moves to defuse trade tensions with China over the weekend. Investors should be more wary. The type of deal on display reflects a worrisome trend that other countries are starting to follow: Trade has become just another bargaining chip in global politics.

To Stop a Tottering Economy Falling in a Hole, Australia Cuts Rates Again

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the second time in as many months, moving to bolster the resource-rich economy against an increasingly murky global outlook, and drive faster job creation locally.

U.S. Threatens Further Tariffs on $4 Billion of EU Goods

The U.S. has widened its threat to impose tariffs against the European Union, pending the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over subsidies to the airplane manufacturer Airbus.

U.S. Farmers See the Light

Sentiment in the corn belt is looking up, and that includes how farmers feel about the trade dispute with China.