Christopher Waller, Judy Shelton Are Trump's Latest Picks for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year.

France Moves Toward U.S. Model By Endorsing Corporate-Led Investigations

Guidance explaining how internal investigations can help companies secure negotiated settlements to resolve allegations of certain financial crimes signals a significant shift in the country's approach to corporate crime.

IMF's Christine Lagarde Wins EU Support to Lead European Central Bank

European leaders have agreed to nominate International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde to become the next president of the European Central Bank.

Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

GIC, the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Trade Stays in Focus

Major indexes hovered near the flat line Tuesday as optimism about the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China waned.

Italy Wins Back Debt Investors as Yields Fall Across Europe

Italy seems to be winning back investor confidence, bringing its borrowing costs down to levels last seen before two populist parties formed an unlikely coalition government last year.

OPEC, Russia Formalize Cooperation Pact

OPEC sealed a long-term cooperation pact with Russia, extending a partnership set up two years ago to fight a surge of U.S. oil that has upset the cartel's pricing power, OPEC officials said.

Trade Progress Hides Undercurrent of Risks for Investors

Markets cautiously celebrated President Trump's moves to defuse trade tensions with China over the weekend. Investors should be more wary. The type of deal on display reflects a worrisome trend that other countries are starting to follow: Trade has become just another bargaining chip in global politics.

To Stop a Tottering Economy Falling in a Hole, Australia Cuts Rates Again

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the second time in as many months, moving to bolster the resource-rich economy against an increasingly murky global outlook, and drive faster job creation locally.

U.S. Farmers See the Light

Sentiment in the corn belt is looking up, and that includes how farmers feel about the trade dispute with China.